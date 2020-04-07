Global  

Cyclone Harold tears through Vanuatu, bears toward Fiji

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Tropical Cyclone Harold lashed the South Pacific island of Vanuatu for a second day on Tuesday, ripping off roofs and downing telecommunications, and was moving towards Fiji where it is expected to slightly weaken.
News video: Powerful Cyclone Harold targets Vanuatu with life-threatening conditions

Powerful Cyclone Harold targets Vanuatu with life-threatening conditions 01:08

 Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

