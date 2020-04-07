Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > School closures will have little impact on COVID-19 control, review finds

School closures will have little impact on COVID-19 control, review finds

Reuters India Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
School closures do not tend to help contain the spread of infections during outbreaks of disease such as COVID-19, but will have a big impact on how societies restart after lockdown, scientists said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rhh

Poutinho RT @Rover829: By @kkelland LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - School closures do not tend to help contain the spread of infections during outbre… 6 minutes ago

missspe3

Miss S RT @GNMH_MathsHub: The NCETM have created an online support page for parents of Primary and Secondary children. They will be a great suppor… 10 minutes ago

RaeCX

Rachel Cross @Miss___CJ Based on today’s news that school closures have little impact on the virus I wonder what will happen now… https://t.co/bcSjxurGOO 16 minutes ago

Strickomaster

Sam Strickland RT @DrSamSims: Even worse, New York Times headline: "School closures will have little impact" https://t.co/pJyLUprP2p Sorrrrry, WHAT?! .… 21 minutes ago

RaulMartinCar

Raúl Martín RT @martinvars: School closures will have little impact on COVID-19 control, UCL study https://t.co/MZh2cr2Qjz 28 minutes ago

galaxy915

lily RT @Reuters: School closures will have little impact on COVID-19 control, review finds https://t.co/RGotKKLV40 https://t.co/2Esxb6sC1s 31 minutes ago

Screebson

SneezSon RT @MegBarb1108: This is the most ridiculous thing I've ever read. It says we will have to maintain social distancing.Have they ever stepp… 32 minutes ago

DulsePharma

DULSE PHARMA RT @globaleducation: #COVID19 #ProtectEducation #FundTheFuture @GPforEducation is stepping up with $250 million to respond to the impacts t… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.