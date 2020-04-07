School closures do not tend to help contain the spread of infections during outbreaks of disease such as COVID-19, but will have a big impact on how societies restart after lockdown, scientists said on Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Poutinho RT @Rover829: By @kkelland LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - School closures do not tend to help contain the spread of infections during outbre… 6 minutes ago Miss S RT @GNMH_MathsHub: The NCETM have created an online support page for parents of Primary and Secondary children. They will be a great suppor… 10 minutes ago Rachel Cross @Miss___CJ Based on today’s news that school closures have little impact on the virus I wonder what will happen now… https://t.co/bcSjxurGOO 16 minutes ago Sam Strickland RT @DrSamSims: Even worse, New York Times headline: "School closures will have little impact" https://t.co/pJyLUprP2p Sorrrrry, WHAT?! .… 21 minutes ago Raúl Martín RT @martinvars: School closures will have little impact on COVID-19 control, UCL study https://t.co/MZh2cr2Qjz 28 minutes ago lily RT @Reuters: School closures will have little impact on COVID-19 control, review finds https://t.co/RGotKKLV40 https://t.co/2Esxb6sC1s 31 minutes ago SneezSon RT @MegBarb1108: This is the most ridiculous thing I've ever read. It says we will have to maintain social distancing.Have they ever stepp… 32 minutes ago DULSE PHARMA RT @globaleducation: #COVID19 #ProtectEducation #FundTheFuture @GPforEducation is stepping up with $250 million to respond to the impacts t… 33 minutes ago