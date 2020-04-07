Global  

Cardinal George Pell walks free as child sexual abuse conviction quashed by Australian high court

Independent Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Pell was appointed by Pope Francis to overhaul Vatican finances, before he became the most senior Catholic ever convicted of child sex abuse charges
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardinal George Pell released from Australian prison after abuse convictions quashed

Cardinal George Pell released from Australian prison after abuse convictions quashed 00:31

 Cardinal George Pell has been released from an Australian prison after his convictions for abusing two choirboys were quashed. The country's high court found a lower court had errer on the matter of reasonable doubt. Pell had served more than a year of a six-year sentence.

MelloFoxAD

Mello Fox RT @AWorldOutOfMind: DISGUSTING. Cardinal George Pell walks free as Australia's High Court overturns child***abuse conviction https://t.c… 58 seconds ago

Bypars

AKINCI İBDA RT @trtworld: Former Vatican treasurer George Pell walks free from jail after a court overturned five counts of sexually abusing two 13-yea… 5 minutes ago

Megsalexandra

Meaghan Alexandra  2020 so far: January: #bushfires / #KobeBryant February: #Floods March: #COVID19 April: Cardinal George Pell wal… https://t.co/wy2bUkADwz 6 minutes ago

Ephesians_6

👄Truth&JusticePrevails 🙏🇺🇸 👀👀"Cardinal George Pell walks free as Australia's High Court overturns child***abuse conviction" https://t.co/3i2kcUZxre 6 minutes ago

AWorldOutOfMind

Saint Brian The Godless DISGUSTING. Cardinal George Pell walks free as Australia's High Court overturns child***abuse conviction https://t.co/Ub7T6iF22J 7 minutes ago

IDFAmerica

IDF- America (Chinese Virus) 👀"Cardinal George Pell walks free as Australia's High Court overturns child***abuse conviction" https://t.co/icaBFkpmUw 14 minutes ago

Carolfromperth

Carol-OzTeamTroyeMama™️ No justice it seems "Cardinal George Pell walks free as Australia's High Court overturns child***abuse convicti… https://t.co/3xxRID5wmR 17 minutes ago

MatureWomen2015

Mature Womens Guide Victims of sexual abuse helpless against the powerful. Unanimous conviction of Cardinal overturned, Pell walks free… https://t.co/5zhhqcLMmG 20 minutes ago

