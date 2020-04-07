Covid-19: No change in British PM Johnson's health condition

Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. A new statement released from his office on April 6 has revealed that his COVID-19 caused symptoms have “worsened.” Boris...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mr. Collymore This might change everything
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says his admission to a hospital was a… https://t.co/BGFvwhThHy 2 days ago
Isa Bell The British government is not authorising a medicine proven to treat Covid-19 patients that’s already available in… https://t.co/tgp3tEJDF0 3 days ago
Isa Bell The British government is not authorising a medicine proven to treat Covid-19 patients that’s already available in… https://t.co/I1nPyfl6uB 3 days ago
💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 British PM Boris #Johnson could be poised to end his 7-day #Isolation period on Friday despite continuing to have “… https://t.co/5v2xQp78ju 4 days ago