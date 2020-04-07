Global  

Covid-19: No change in British PM Johnson's health condition

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Johnson was given oxygen on Monday and taken to an intensive care unit at a central London hospital.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen

Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen 01:23

 Boris Johnson Rushed to ICU After COVID-19 Symptoms Worsen British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. A new statement released from his office on April 6 has revealed that his COVID-19 caused symptoms have “worsened.” Boris...

