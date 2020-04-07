John Lewis, once a Trump target, lines up behind Joe Biden

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis is backing Joe Biden for president, giving the prospective Democratic nominee perhaps his biggest symbolic endorsement among the many veteran black lawmakers who back his candidacy. “We need his voice,” the 80-year-old Lewis told reporters ahead of the campaign’s Tuesday announcement. He described the […] 👓 View full article

