John Lewis, once a Trump target, lines up behind Joe Biden
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights icon and Georgia Rep. John Lewis is backing Joe Biden for president, giving the prospective Democratic nominee perhaps his biggest symbolic endorsement among the many veteran black lawmakers who back his candidacy. “We need his voice,” the 80-year-old Lewis told reporters ahead of the campaign’s Tuesday announcement. He described the […]
Former US vice president Joe Biden on Sunday said President Donald Trump had been "awful slow" to use the powers of his office in the fight against the new coronavirus. Biden, who has all but clinched..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published