Covid 19 coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () British prime minister Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator but has had some oxygen support and if his condition changes the government will make an official statement, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said this morning in the...
Boris Johnson remains in intensive care with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab standing in for him. Despite the massive population in China and coronavirus originating there, crowds flocked to popular sites over their holiday weekend when lockdown measures were lifted. Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar...
