Covid 19 coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care

You Might Like

Tweets about this Malrob RT @JeSuisDog: Boris furious-British scientists said China downplayed confirmed COVID-19 cases "by 15 to 40 times" https://t.co/7Wg6UF0Iz9… 35 seconds ago Mystic RT @_teamhubs_: Just IN! British Prime Minister , Boris Johnson moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened… 49 seconds ago lee pono RT @ChinaDaily: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator but has had some oxygen support and if his condition changes th… 5 minutes ago SPAR Grand Prix RT @bruceybld: British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson Boris was being treated for worsening #coronavirus symptoms in an intensive care unit o… 16 minutes ago Bruce Davidson British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson Boris was being treated for worsening #coronavirus symptoms in an intensive ca… https://t.co/3sSHm1Crfd 17 minutes ago COVER__UP8D RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into the intensive care unit in hospital after his COVID-19 worsened, his… 19 minutes ago TheTruth101BEngMSc RT @BettGunther: Now is NOT the time for the British Press to totally lose their objectivity The UK Government literally *could not get mo… 28 minutes ago NetworkOfNews Ghana British Prime Minister Johnson was moved to intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened a… https://t.co/ghhlx6FkYP 39 minutes ago