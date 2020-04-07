U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU for coronavirus Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care after his fight with the coronavirus took a troubling turn. Johnson, a key Trump ally, was taken to a hospital on Sunday over a week after testing positive for the virus. Elizabeth Palmer reports on the British leader's health and efforts to lead the country through the pandemic from London. 👓 View full article

