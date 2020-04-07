Global  

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU for coronavirus

CBS News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care after his fight with the coronavirus took a troubling turn. Johnson, a key Trump ally, was taken to a hospital on Sunday over a week after testing positive for the virus. Elizabeth Palmer reports on the British leader's health and efforts to lead the country through the pandemic from London.
 Here are a few of the stories we are keeping an eye on: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in the ICU, a crew member on the USNS Comfort tests positive for coronavirus, COVID-19 affecting African Americans in Chicago, and a birthday party turned parade. How are you spending time with loved ones while...

