Japan's Prime Minister Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoJapan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo declared a month-long state of emergency for seven prefectures Tuesday.



Almost 56 million people live in those seven prefectures, which include Tokyo and Osaka. That's about half of Japan's total population.



But those areas won't be locked down as part of Japan's fight



0

