Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Japan's Prime Minister Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Japan's Prime Minister Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Newsy Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Japan's Prime Minister Declares State Of Emergency Over CoronavirusWatch VideoJapan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo declared a month-long state of emergency for seven prefectures Tuesday. 

Almost 56 million people live in those seven prefectures, which include Tokyo and Osaka. That's about half of Japan's total population. 

But those areas won't be locked down as part of Japan's fight...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Raab arrives for first day standing in for PM

Raab arrives for first day standing in for PM 00:34

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has arrived at 10 Downing Street for his first day deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms yesterday. Mr Johnson was taken to St Thomas' Hospital for worsening symptoms, where he was later taken to intensive care....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AshokKamble22

Ashok Kamble RT @rautsanjay61: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declares state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, five other prefectures to combat the coronav… 12 seconds ago

ajandradea

A. J. Andrade RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Prime Minister of Japan declares state of emergency in several regions including Tokyo and Osaka over coronav… 17 seconds ago

prakashbhutoria

Prakaash Bhutoria RT @htTweets: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe today declared a month-long state of emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country ov… 4 minutes ago

UncleHotep

UNCLE HOTEP 🏁 RT @Reuters: BREAKING: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declares state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, five other prefectures to combat the co… 4 minutes ago

94yankees

我がYankeesは永久に不滅です！ RT @CBSNews: Japanese leader declares state of emergency as COVID-19 spreads https://t.co/c8YNOswAvq https://t.co/M1d7eTW2WX 4 minutes ago

McClain_on_NFL

John McClain RT @TIME: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declares a state of emergency for Tokyo and its surrounding regions, after a recent surge in t… 5 minutes ago

arian70

#KetoprakHumor +62 RT @NAR: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a monthlong state of emergency. https://t.co/zZt4o8SPDD 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.