Spain's coronavirus deaths near 14,000 as pace ticks up again

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with 743 people succumbing overnight, but there was still hope the national lockdown might be eased soon.
News video: Spain overtakes Italy in virus cases, though death rate slows

Spain overtakes Italy in virus cases, though death rate slows 02:53

 Spain is now second in the number of coronavirus infections only to the United States.

