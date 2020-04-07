Global  

Coronavirus: Paris bans outdoor exercise between 10am and 7pm

Independent Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Police in France have issued 480,000 fines since a nationwide lockdown began three weeks ago
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock: People must stay inside or face outdoor exercise ban

Matt Hancock: People must stay inside or face outdoor exercise ban 00:58

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr that people must not flout the advice to stay in their homes, or they face having outdoors exercise banned all together.

