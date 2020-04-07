White House Reaches Deal With 3M To Produce Millions Of Masks Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch Video"We have reached an agreement, a very amicable agreement, with 3M," President Trump said.



The White House and manufacturing giant 3M have struck a deal to produce millions of face masks for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.



CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks 01:00 President Donald Trump referred to the updated recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) during the daily White House press conference on Friday.

