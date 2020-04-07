Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > White House Reaches Deal With 3M To Produce Millions Of Masks

White House Reaches Deal With 3M To Produce Millions Of Masks

Newsy Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
White House Reaches Deal With 3M To Produce Millions Of MasksWatch Video"We have reached an agreement, a very amicable agreement, with 3M," President Trump said.

The White House and manufacturing giant 3M have struck a deal to produce millions of face masks for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump announced the agreement during a press...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks

CDC Recommends Americans Wear Masks 01:00

 President Donald Trump referred to the updated recommendation from the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) during the daily White House press conference on Friday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chiefragingbull

Charles Bender RT @politico: President Trump today said that 3M would produce 166.5 million masks over the next three months, cementing a commitment from… 24 minutes ago

WonkPorn

WonkPorn White House reaches deal with 3M over mask production https://t.co/tocH5uUCc6 https://t.co/Th9qwgZYYi 24 minutes ago

CaraveoAnita

Anita Caraveo RT @Newsy: President Trump previously accused 3M of not doing enough to help address the severe shortage of medical equipment in the U.S. h… 35 minutes ago

m_hostage

It's the Constitution, Stupid! RT @politico: President Trump today announced that 3M will produce 166.5 million masks over the next three months https://t.co/nUZF1SN29C… 39 minutes ago

txlsamp

TxState LSAMP White House reaches deal with 3M over mask production https://t.co/fAKUS8gf30 via @politico 54 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy President Trump previously accused 3M of not doing enough to help address the severe shortage of medical equipment… https://t.co/OJoiuIGGRv 59 minutes ago

FullMagazineUS

FullMagazine❌ Trump Reaches Deal With 3M to Bring 55.5 Million Masks to Healthcare Workers a Month -https://t.co/uGicb2XCdt -… https://t.co/nQlhCumkOV 1 hour ago

healthing_ca

Healthing.ca Earlier Chrystia Freeland singled out 3M's CEO for taking a 'very, very responsible' position in standing up to dem… https://t.co/eM61jaZbhF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.