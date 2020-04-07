Coronavirus in South America: What the Death of a Maid Means for Brazil Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Well-off Brazilians have brought the coronavirus back home with them from their travels. Many of them also employ domestic workers from the country's favelas -- who they're apparently unwilling to protect by telling them to stay home. Brazil's poorest class could make easy quarry for the disease.

