Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus in South America: What the Death of a Maid Means for Brazil

Coronavirus in South America: What the Death of a Maid Means for Brazil

Spiegel Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus in South America: What the Death of a Maid Means for BrazilWell-off Brazilians have brought the coronavirus back home with them from their travels. Many of them also employ domestic workers from the country's favelas -- who they're apparently unwilling to protect by telling them to stay home. Brazil's poorest class could make easy quarry for the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Nothing left': Venezuelans head home amid coronavirus pandemic

'Nothing left': Venezuelans head home amid coronavirus pandemic 01:34

 Hundreds of migrants, refugees make dangerous, long journey home after facing evictions, loss of income in Colombia.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.