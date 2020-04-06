Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Firefighters continue to battle Chernobyl fire

Firefighters continue to battle Chernobyl fire

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Radiation levels spike as forest fire hits Ukrainian nuclear zone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Radiation spikes near Chernobyl amid forest fires

Radiation spikes near Chernobyl amid forest fires 00:52

 Firefighters have been battling to contain two forest fires in the Ukrainian town of Chernobyl, which became known as the site of a 1986 nuclear power plant explosion.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Firefighters continue to battle Chernobyl fire https://t.co/xxp93Fn1jk https://t.co/VY3YwYrZSF 1 minute ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Firefighters continue to battle Chernobyl fire: Radiation levels spike as forest fire hits Ukrainian nucl… https://t.co/4jfWOzmiTM 4 minutes ago

ArabicEditor

Arabic Editor Firefighters continue to battle Chernobyl fire https://t.co/qGBXnMf7RK 7 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Firefighters continue to battle Chernobyl fire https://t.co/EU4Zi3R98T https://t.co/o3ZSODdKIB 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.