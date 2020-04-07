Global  

India lifts drug export ban after Trump's 'retaliation' threat

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Trump urges Modi to allow shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being used to treat US patients.
News video: Day 12: India to light diyas & candles today at 9 PM, Trump urges PM Modi to release Malaria drug

Day 12: India to light diyas & candles today at 9 PM, Trump urges PM Modi to release Malaria drug 02:28

 INDIA HAS ENTERED INTO DAY 12 OF THE LOCKDOWN, 472 NEW #CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA IN 24 HOURS TAKING THE TOTAL TO 3374 CASES REPORTED SO FAR WITH ATLEAST 77 DEATHS IN THE COUNTRY. OUT OF WHICH OVER 1000 POSITIVE CASES HAVE BEEN LINKED TO THE TABHLIGHI JAMAAT EVENT IN DELHI. ACCORDING TO THE HEALTH...

SalVadacchino1

Sal Vadacchino🇨🇦 India Partially Lifts Malaria Drug Export Ban on Trump Call https://t.co/TJMTkX7hpf 55 seconds ago

ManojK555555

Kumar RT @Nehr_who: Under pressure and warning from US, India lifts ban on drug export Hence proved 56 inch is actually 5.6 inch #Hydroxychloro… 57 seconds ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News India lifts drug export ban after Trump's 'retaliation' threat Source: Al Jazeera https://t.co/jzkujhiPCJ 1 minute ago

peterwsinger

Peter W. Singer India Partially Lifts Malaria Drug Export Ban after Trump Call https://t.co/O39FgJ1LZP Did India just get F-35s? 5 minutes ago

ANSHUBAJPAI1

ANSHU BAJPAI @narendramodi Under pressure and warning from US, India lifts ban on drug export Hence proved 56 inch is actually… https://t.co/gNGXdrHqPq 8 minutes ago

NoorPat37168327

Noor Patel @amitmalviya Under pressure and warning from US, India lifts ban on drug export. Hence proved 56 inch is actually 5… https://t.co/aq4SfYycI5 9 minutes ago

ANSHUBAJPAI1

ANSHU BAJPAI @priyankagandhi Under pressure and warning from US, India lifts ban on drug export Hence proved 56 inch is actuall… https://t.co/qhI9wgIbhB 9 minutes ago

viveksi95692498

vivek Thakur RT @geetv79: Howdy Modi, "If New Delhi declines to ship the medicine, there may be RETALIATION" : POTUS And guess what? #डरपोक_मोदी mee… 9 minutes ago

