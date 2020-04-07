Trump urges Modi to allow shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being used to treat US patients.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sal Vadacchino🇨🇦 India Partially Lifts Malaria Drug Export Ban on Trump Call https://t.co/TJMTkX7hpf 55 seconds ago Kumar RT @Nehr_who: Under pressure and warning from US, India lifts ban on drug export Hence proved 56 inch is actually 5.6 inch #Hydroxychloro… 57 seconds ago TheTop10News India lifts drug export ban after Trump's 'retaliation' threat Source: Al Jazeera https://t.co/jzkujhiPCJ 1 minute ago Peter W. Singer India Partially Lifts Malaria Drug Export Ban after Trump Call https://t.co/O39FgJ1LZP Did India just get F-35s? 5 minutes ago ANSHU BAJPAI @narendramodi Under pressure and warning from US, India lifts ban on drug export Hence proved 56 inch is actually… https://t.co/gNGXdrHqPq 8 minutes ago Noor Patel @amitmalviya Under pressure and warning from US, India lifts ban on drug export. Hence proved 56 inch is actually 5… https://t.co/aq4SfYycI5 9 minutes ago ANSHU BAJPAI @priyankagandhi Under pressure and warning from US, India lifts ban on drug export Hence proved 56 inch is actuall… https://t.co/qhI9wgIbhB 9 minutes ago vivek Thakur RT @geetv79: Howdy Modi, "If New Delhi declines to ship the medicine, there may be RETALIATION" : POTUS And guess what? #डरपोक_मोदी mee… 9 minutes ago