Ukraine fights fires in Chernobyl zone, says no radiation jump
|
|
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Local authorities in Ukraine have dismissed residents' concerns that forest fires near the Chernobyl nuclear power station have led to unsafe radiation levels.
|
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Radiation spikes near Chernobyl amid forest fires 00:52
Firefighters have been battling to contain two forest fires in the Ukrainian town of Chernobyl, which became known as the site of a 1986 nuclear power plant explosion.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this