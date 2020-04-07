Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ukraine fights fires in Chernobyl zone, says no radiation jump

Ukraine fights fires in Chernobyl zone, says no radiation jump

Reuters India Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Local authorities in Ukraine have dismissed residents' concerns that forest fires near the Chernobyl nuclear power station have led to unsafe radiation levels.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Radiation spikes near Chernobyl amid forest fires

Radiation spikes near Chernobyl amid forest fires 00:52

 Firefighters have been battling to contain two forest fires in the Ukrainian town of Chernobyl, which became known as the site of a 1986 nuclear power plant explosion.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.