Ukraine fights fires in Chernobyl zone, says no radiation jump Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Local authorities in Ukraine have dismissed residents' concerns that forest fires near the Chernobyl nuclear power station have led to unsafe radiation levels. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Radiation spikes near Chernobyl amid forest fires 00:52 Firefighters have been battling to contain two forest fires in the Ukrainian town of Chernobyl, which became known as the site of a 1986 nuclear power plant explosion. You Might Like

Tweets about this