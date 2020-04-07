Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region reports first coronavirus case

Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region reports first coronavirus case

Reuters India Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the region's information centre said on its Facebook page.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elman_murad

ELMAN MURADOV Major #international #organizations and leading 🌍 countries have criticized the #illegal #elections held by the reg… https://t.co/acn6kpnQg2 5 days ago

BCAmagazine

BusinessCentralAsia De-facto authorities in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh; for more information kindly visit… https://t.co/U56gLqJz3d 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.