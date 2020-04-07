Azerbaijan's breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region reports first coronavirus case Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the region's information centre said on its Facebook page. 👓 View full article

0

