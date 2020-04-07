Global  

Trudeau says Canadians 'stand with' the U.K. as their PM battles COVID-19 in ICU

CTV News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians "stand with" the United Kingdom as its Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the ICU with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.
