The Easter Bunny Is An Essential Worker, New Zealand's Ardern Says

NPR Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A four-week lockdown will not keep the Easter Bunny from going about its mysterious business, the prime minister said, responding to rampant speculation by New Zealand's youngest citizens.
Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Published
News video: New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’

New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’ 00:45

 New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assures children that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

