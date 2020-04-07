Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Small Business Owners Frustrated With New SBA Loan Application Process

Small Business Owners Frustrated With New SBA Loan Application Process

Newsy Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Small Business Owners Frustrated With New SBA Loan Application ProcessWatch VideoSmall business owners say the rollout of a new federal loan program was plagued by confusion and frustration.

"The bank can't or won't process it, and nobody seems to know what to do. It's extremely frustrating," said Philip Holloway, a small business owner. 

Philip Holloway owns a small law firm in Georgia. He...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Small business owners struggling amid COVID-19

Small business owners struggling amid COVID-19 02:06

 Issues with federal loan program and banks.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

henrygalvin88

Henry galvin RT @jilevin: With Survival At Stake, Small Business Owners Frustrated By Aid Delays https://t.co/sWAYSuT4dH 38 seconds ago

lovyrsmile

Jan RT @RWPUSA: This is a rip off. Banks participating in this new emergency federal program are refusing businesses — even existing customers—… 2 minutes ago

TomDreisbach

Tom Dreisbach RT @titonka: I talked to a bunch of small business owners about how things are going for them with the PPP program. Answer: for a lot, not… 6 minutes ago

titonka

Danielle Kurtzleben 👾 I talked to a bunch of small business owners about how things are going for them with the PPP program. Answer: for… https://t.co/k8QjMKuOqc 6 minutes ago

OlafFrandsen

M. Olaf Frandsen RT @SRuhle: Small business owners say they are frustrated with the rollout of coronavirus loan programs that promised quick cash but have b… 6 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin With Survival At Stake, Small Business Owners Frustrated By Aid Delays https://t.co/sWAYSuT4dH 10 minutes ago

AtWorkGroup

AtWork Group This well-intentioned legislation means nothing if the small businesses that need the funds can't get them, and soo… https://t.co/xAaze2ShEf 14 minutes ago

richrake

Rich Justice RT @Newsy: "Nobody seems to know what to do. It's extremely frustrating." — @PhilHollowayEsq, a small business owner https://t.co/i5ozhrLsj2 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.