Protecting The Power Grid Through Covid-19

Newsy Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Protecting The Power Grid Through Covid-19Watch VideoThirty-seven workers from the company that manages New York’s power grid have voluntarily left their families and homes to keep the state’s electricity flowing. They’re living in trailers and working 12-hour shifts in control rooms that get deep-cleaned to ward off the coronavirus. And there is no end date in...
