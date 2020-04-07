Coronavirus: En refusant les eurobonds, l’Allemagne fait preuve d’égoïsme, d’obstination et de lâcheté Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

L’Europe doit être bien plus qu’une alliance d’égocentriques. Il n’y a pas d’alternative aux eurobonds dans une crise comme celle du coronavirus. 👓 View full article

