Supermoon: The biggest and brightest full moon of 2020

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The phenomenon of supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point to the earth and looks larger than usual.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 13 hours ago Biggest, brightest supermoon of the year expected Tuesday night 00:59 Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual tonight, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. Tonight's supermoon is expected to be the biggest and brightest of the year.