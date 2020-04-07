Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes

Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
With deaths in nursing homes making up almost half of Canada’s coronavirus deaths, provinces are taking control of their workforces, boosting care workers' wages and redeploying health inspectors from hospitals to curb the virus’ spread among seniors.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Nursing Home Workers 'Terrified' About Bringing Virus Home

Coronavirus Update: Nursing Home Workers 'Terrified' About Bringing Virus Home 01:41

 There is a growing concern about the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes in the tri-state and all over the country; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen Coronavirus Takes Deadly Toll on Canada's Nursing Homes - https://t.co/Ce8MQOOSAQ 10 minutes ago

FergusMMurray

Fergus Murray RT @amp6: "It is a war zone in some of these long-term care homes." https://t.co/tbSNjhpDoz 15 minutes ago

MFS001

MFS - The Other News RT @reutersLjungg: #COVID-19 takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes https://t.co/eDKY9kks2u #cdnpoli 27 minutes ago

reutersLjungg

David Ljunggren #COVID-19 takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes https://t.co/eDKY9kks2u #cdnpoli 36 minutes ago

amp6

Anna Mehler Paperny "It is a war zone in some of these long-term care homes." https://t.co/tbSNjhpDoz 36 minutes ago

SchererSteve

Steve Scherer Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes https://t.co/hoFkMAKC3w #cdnpoli 53 minutes ago

linda_hazlett

Linda Hazlett Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes https://t.co/z3Fu1QUriR 1 hour ago

WIR_GLOBAL

Women in Revolution Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes https://t.co/fFdzIhv3xi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.