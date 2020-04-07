Coronavirus: Trump says US may withhold funding from World Health Organisation

President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold US funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO) because he claims the group did not react well to some of his regulations against China during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Patricia Ortego President says US will withhold funding from WHO following its 'missed calls' on coronavirus https://t.co/6HdBY1LqII 36 minutes ago PJ RT @nadya_kasyanova: Bully boy drug addict trump throws his weight around attacking the WHO after refusing help from them. America dragged… 3 hours ago Brian Power RT @rtenews: The World Health Organization says now is not the time to cut its funding, after the US President, Donald Trump, threatened to… 3 hours ago ANAND V UPADHYAY RT @washingtonpost: WHO head says politicizing coronavirus could lead to 'many more body bags' after Trump threatens to withhold funds http… 3 hours ago Michael Purvis RT @ricklevy67: #Trump fired the entire #Pandemic response team in 2018 , Calls #COVID19 a hoax. Then threatens to with hold funding from t… 10 hours ago (((L'EtatC'estMoi))) WHO head says politicizing coronavirus could lead to 'many more body bags' after Trump threatens to withhold funds https://t.co/vOCqnaD4zZ 14 hours ago