Coronavirus: Trump says US may withhold funding from World Health Organisation
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold US funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO) because he claims the group did not react well to some of his regulations against China during the coronavirus pandemic.
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for a "quarantine on politicising Covid-19" after facing criticism over the crisis. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, said to politicise the crisis would lead to "more body bags".
