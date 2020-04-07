Paris bans outdoor exercise during the day amid coronavirus

AnonnyChick RT @rooshv: At this point, governments are just seeing what they can get away with. https://t.co/FdPRSz8rxb 2 minutes ago

Jesse Prize © RT @ABC: LATEST: Paris bans residents from jogging and other outdoor exercise between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in an effort to improve social dis… 3 minutes ago

Mabel Bradley Paris bans outdoor exercise and threatens to hit joggers with fines https://t.co/g1iUBB4pMZ via https://t.co/bjV8f9jeVq. And @piersmorgan 5 minutes ago

Najmi Zahir Handalan #SakuraBlossomDay 🌸 RT @NHKWORLD_News: Paris bans outdoor exercise during daytime https://t.co/QX6rOGG3Kw 7 minutes ago

EMC RT @Harini_Iyengar: BBC News - Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise https://t.co/4ig2FOrQTR 10 minutes ago

Will 🇪🇺 Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise https://t.co/kXqy4tHatW 11 minutes ago