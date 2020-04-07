Global  

Another 4 deaths from COVID-19 in B.C., only 25 new test-positive cases

CTV News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Health officials have announced another four deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia, as well as 25 more test-positive cases.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing

No new deaths for China, Wuhan lockdown easing 01:25

 Mainland China saw no new deaths for the first time on Tuesday, and reported a drop in new coronavirus cases after closing its borders to virtually all foreigners to curb imported infections. Lauren Anthony reports.

