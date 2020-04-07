Global  

Trump Slams WHO, Accuses Global Health Watchdog Of Being China-Centric

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump slammed the World Health Organization for its “faulty recommendation” that the US – which now has more coronavirus cases than China – should keep its borders open during the early weeks of the epidemic.

The president warned he would be having a “good look” at why the WHO, chiefly funded...
