Covid-19 coronavirus: Europe's nursing homes in spotlight for uncounted dead

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Europe's nursing homes in spotlight for uncounted deadItalian authorities said today that they were investigating the country's biggest nursing home where 70 residents died last month, in a stark reminder of the difficulties Europe faces in accurately counting its pandemic victims, particularly...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: NJ Nursing Homes Report Staffing Shortages, Putting Residents At Risk

Coronavirus Update: NJ Nursing Homes Report Staffing Shortages, Putting Residents At Risk 02:19

 The coronavirus is also leading to a growing crisis at nursing homes across our area. It's causing staffing shortages across New Jersey, putting residents at risk; CBS2's Cory James reports.

