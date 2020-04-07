Global  

Why declaring the Easter Bunny 'essential' during a pandemic can help kids cope

CTV News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The province of Ontario has declared the Easter Bunny "an essential service provider" ahead of the religious holiday. One expert explains how this might be helpful in allowing children to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand PM declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy essential workers

New Zealand PM declares Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy essential workers 00:47

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny are considered essential workers. In a message to the children of New Zealand ahead of the Easter weekend, she responded to concerns that the Easter Bunny may not be able to deliver eggs during the coronavirus...

