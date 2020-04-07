April’s ‘Pink Moon’ To Be Biggest Supermoon Of 2020

If you’ve been stargazing as part of your at-home activities since the pandemic began, prepare to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year on Tuesday, April 7 night.



Supermoons occur when the moon is within 90% of perigee — which is its closest approach to Earth in orbit. The moon will appear brighter and... 👓 View full article



