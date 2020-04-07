Global  

April’s ‘Pink Moon’ To Be Biggest Supermoon Of 2020

Tuesday, 7 April 2020
If you’ve been stargazing as part of your at-home activities since the pandemic began, prepare to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year on Tuesday, April 7 night.

Supermoons occur when the moon is within 90% of perigee — which is its closest approach to Earth in orbit. The moon will appear brighter and...
 Super Pink Moon to Light Up Sky on April 7 The pink moon, or April full moon, is the closest supermoon of the year, according to EarthSky. Zoltan Toth-Czifra, Under Lucky Stars, via Fox News A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closest to the Earth while the moon is full. The phrase...

