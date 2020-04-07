Global  

United States deports Haitians despite coronavirus fears

Reuters Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The United States, the new epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic, deported 61 Haitian migrants on Tuesday despite fears of further spreading the deadly disease in the poorest country in the Americas.
