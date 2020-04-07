The HHS Inspector General Report Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a testy exchange with reporters, President Donald Trump questioned the political motivations of an administration inspector general, claiming that her report on hospital experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic was "wrong." The report gave the results of a survey of 323 hospitals across the country.



In a testy exchange with reporters, President Donald Trump questioned the political motivations of an administration inspector general, claiming that her report on hospital experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic was "wrong." The report gave the results of a survey of 323 hospitals across the country.

