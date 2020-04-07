The HHS Inspector General Report

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () In a testy exchange with reporters, President Donald Trump questioned the political motivations of an administration inspector general, claiming that her report on hospital experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic was "wrong." The report gave the results of a survey of 323 hospitals across the country.
The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies, after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.