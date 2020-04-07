The HHS Inspector General Report

Global  

FactCheck.org Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The HHS Inspector General ReportIn a testy exchange with reporters, President Donald Trump questioned the political motivations of an administration inspector general, claiming that her report on hospital experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic was "wrong." The report gave the results of a survey of 323 hospitals across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight after Trump fires intel official

U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight after Trump fires intel official 01:18

 The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies, after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

