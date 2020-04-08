Global  

Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown ends after 76 days

SBS Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
With virus restrictions now lifted in Wuhan, Hubei's provincial capital embarks on another experiment: resuming business and ordinary life.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: People return to Beijing from Wuhan as lockdown ends after weeks

People return to Beijing from Wuhan as lockdown ends after weeks 01:57

 Al Jazeera's cameraman was stuck in Wuhan for 70 days. He tells the story of his journey back to Beijing.

smadygo

»»»SlyOps RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: 'Heroic city' Wuhan ends lockdown with spectacular party 11 weeks after it was epicentre of crisis https://t.co/9… 12 seconds ago

nmrssa

m RT @TIME: Wuhan celebrates the end of its coronavirus lockdown after 76 long days: https://t.co/WJZWamPVN6 https://t.co/Rnwvy1UnNW 21 seconds ago

chstrachan01

Calvin.H.Strachan China Ends Wuhan Lockdown, but Normal Life Is a Distant Dream https://t.co/Zn0vL5rf76 30 seconds ago

SDG2030

SDG2030 RT @SDG2030: #Wuhan celebrates the end of its coronavirus lockdown after 76 long days: https://t.co/tCIDpTNc9D @MFA_China @JackMa @DrTedro… 2 minutes ago

SDG2030

SDG2030 #Wuhan celebrates the end of its coronavirus lockdown after 76 long days: https://t.co/tCIDpTNc9D @MFA_China… https://t.co/pFuaouapXc 2 minutes ago

sherrydevries

Sherry DeVries RT @NewsHour: After 11 weeks under lockdown, Wuhan’s 11,000,000 residents are returning to travel as usual while the city's number of new c… 2 minutes ago

babelfishnyc

Megan W. RT @VGKnightinArmor: Wuhan Lockdown Ends And Tens Of Thousands Are About To Flee The City China reported 39 new #coronavirus cases as of… 3 minutes ago

Loll_E_Pop

☠️Tiara Priest ☠️ RT @CTVNews: China's virus pandemic epicentre Wuhan ends 76-day lockdown https://t.co/iqmF3C4ntG https://t.co/hkHPvCTJlz 4 minutes ago

