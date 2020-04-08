In March, US Deaths From COVID-19 Totaled Less Than 2 Percent Of All Deaths – OpEd

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

By Ryan McMaken*



About 2.9 million people die in the United States each year from all causes. Monthly this total ranges from around 220,000 in the summertime to more than 280,000 in winter.



In recent decades, flu season has often peaked sometime from January to March, and this is a major driver in total deaths.... By Ryan McMaken*About 2.9 million people die in the United States each year from all causes. Monthly this total ranges from around 220,000 in the summertime to more than 280,000 in winter.In recent decades, flu season has often peaked sometime from January to March, and this is a major driver in total deaths. 👓 View full article

