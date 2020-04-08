Covid 19 coronavirus: Wisconsin voters wait for hours

Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in long lines outside overcrowded polling stations so they could participate in a presidential primary election that tested the limits of electoral...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Coco's Mom 🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @jenjavajunky: I will crawl through broken glass and a pool of Covid to vote if I have to BUT I SHOULDN'T HAVE TO! GOP voter suppression… 25 minutes ago (((Susan Adamec))) RT @WPR: Wisconsin voters went to the polls Tuesday despite public health warnings against large crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These p… 41 minutes ago alyssa hanna, no capitals ever RT @Dalai_Mama_: One of those "crazy things" Democrats were trying to get into the Coronavirus Relief package was voter access measures. Wh… 47 minutes ago Sean Scully RT @MotherJones: “Poll workers have been instructed to verify the identity of a voter wearing a facemask by comparing the eyes in the voter… 2 hours ago