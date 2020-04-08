Global  

China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across country

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday, allowing people to leave the city, if they were healthy, amid concerns of a second wave of infections as cases in mainland China rose.
