China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across country



Recent related videos from verified sources KCMO: Looking at the data for COVID-19 cases



Data released by the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department shows the city's third district is being hit the hardest by the novel coronavirus, with the most COVID-19 cases in the city. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:35 Published 41 minutes ago Coronavirus Update: 11-Week Lockdown Lifted In Wuhan, China



Authorities in Wuhan, China, have lifted an 11-week lockdown. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 49 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across country The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday, allowing people to leave the city, if they were...

Japan Today 1 hour ago



China says no new virus deaths for the first time China on Tuesday reported no new deaths from the Coronavirus for the first time since it started publishing figures in January but the number of imported...

Mid-Day 2 hours ago



