Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but another begins as local coronavirus cases rise

China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but another begins as local coronavirus cases rise

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday, but a northern town started restricting the movement of its residents amid concerns of a second wave of infections in mainland China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: 11-Week Lockdown Lifted In Wuhan, China

Coronavirus Update: 11-Week Lockdown Lifted In Wuhan, China 00:29

 Authorities in Wuhan, China, have lifted an 11-week lockdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SafepadTM

#Safepad China Ends Wuhan Lockdown, but Normal Life Is a Distant Dream https://t.co/7ecXcxFeot 3 seconds ago

deesan_kk

สวัสดีชาวโลก RT @SkyNews: "China is the first country to lift a lockdown. Can they, safely?" 11 weeks after it became the epicentre of the global #COVI… 13 seconds ago

Inspctr_Freeman

Hashim Abdulbarry Esq AICMC RT @SkyNews: China has ended its #coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan with a light show - 11 weeks after it became the epicentre of what has sinc… 21 seconds ago

diepsychologie

La psychologie RT @AJEnglish: China's Wuhan ends coronavirus lockdown but concerns remain https://t.co/Yamc9pMqZH 49 seconds ago

aboud_akasha

BAQTASH ABOUD AKASHA RT @sumoeri: On Jan 23rd I tweeted abt the last time Wuhan lockdown the city was the Xinhai Revolution, that overthrew China's last imperia… 1 minute ago

shamim_fayyaz

Shamim Fayyaz RT @kuwait_uptodate: China's Wuhan ends coronavirus lockdown but concerns remain. https://t.co/iztuK34OLa 1 minute ago

HitByWords

HitByWords China Ends #Wuhan #Coronavirus #Lockdown, but Normal Life is a Distant Dream via @HitByWords… https://t.co/mrXr3BYi6n 1 minute ago

fx_ijt

Fxijt RT @ReutersUK: China's Wuhan lockdown ends, but local coronavirus cases rise across country https://t.co/Iln7TBW7uw https://t.co/NausSd9RPX 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.