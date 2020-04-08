Global  

'I'm not abandoning my wife and child': Families fight to stick together in COVID-19 pandemic

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A mother stuck in India begs the Canadian government to be reunited with her children in Quebec. An Ontario man refuses to abandon his pregnant wife in Peru. Couples navigate border closures, flight cancellations and immigration delays in their bid to stay together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
