India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
India is considering plans to seal off coronavirus hotspots in Delhi, Mumbai and parts of the south while easing curbs elsewhere as a way out of a three-week lockdown that has caused deep economic distress, officials said on Wednesday.
News video: Coronavirus: Hotspots in 15 UP Districts Most Affected By COVID-19 To Be Sealed Till April 15

Coronavirus: Hotspots in 15 UP Districts Most Affected By COVID-19 To Be Sealed Till April 15 01:13

 AS INDIA REMAIN UNDER THE LOCKDOWN FOR 21 DAYS TO FIGHT AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, UP GOVT HAS GONE A STEP FURTHER TO CONTAIN THE COMMUNITY SPREAD OF THE VIRUS. HOTSPOTS ACROSS 15 DISTRICTS OF UTTAR PRADESH - PLACES WHICH HAVE SEEN THE MOST CASES OF CORONAVIRUS - WILL BE SEALED TILL APRIL 15....

