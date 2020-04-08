WHO denies being 'China-centric' after Trump comment

Global  

Reuters
World Health Organization officials on Wednesday denied that the body was "China-centric" and said that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funding, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would put contributions on hold.
