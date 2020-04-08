Global  

BlackBerry uncovers hacker tools that it says opened data servers for a decade

CTV News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
BlackBerry Ltd. says its researchers have uncovered how China-backed hackers have been able to extract data from many of the world's servers for a decade -- largely without being noticed by cyber security.
