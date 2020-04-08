New York’s virus toll tops 9/11, while Wuhan ends lockdown
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () NEW YORK — As New York City faced one of its darkest days with the death toll from the coronavirus surging past 4,000 — more than the number killed on 9/11 — the Chinese city where the global pandemic began lifted its final restrictions on movement Wednesday as deaths there plummeted. The tale of two […]
Four-year-old Malaysian tiger Nadia is believed to be the first known infection of an animal in the US. Six other tigers and lions have also fallen ill and are believed to have been infected by a Bronx Zoo employee.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
23 WIFR CHINA RECOVERING, NEW YORK STRUGGLING: Restrictions in the city where most of China’s more than 82,000 virus cases… https://t.co/XLLqnWtE1r 5 minutes ago
Cynthia Heredia RT @reviewjournal: New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus rose past 4,000 on Tuesday, eclipsing the number killed at the World Tra… 5 minutes ago
V.W. New York's virus toll tops 9/11, while Wuhan ends lockdown
https://t.co/7haMieRuHc 13 minutes ago
Las Vegas Review-Journal New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus rose past 4,000 on Tuesday, eclipsing the number killed at the Worl… https://t.co/0uLJ3KryUM 40 minutes ago
CBS46 New York's #coronavirus toll tops 9/11, while Wuhan ends lockdown https://t.co/0SH25YKczE https://t.co/6amMNCAM7Y 2 hours ago