New York’s virus toll tops 9/11, while Wuhan ends lockdown

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK — As New York City faced one of its darkest days with the death toll from the coronavirus surging past 4,000 — more than the number killed on 9/11 — the Chinese city where the global pandemic began lifted its final restrictions on movement Wednesday as deaths there plummeted. The tale of two […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tiger tests positive for coronavirus in New York

Tiger tests positive for coronavirus in New York 00:30

 Four-year-old Malaysian tiger Nadia is believed to be the first known infection of an animal in the US. Six other tigers and lions have also fallen ill and are believed to have been infected by a Bronx Zoo employee.

