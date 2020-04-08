Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19

Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Largest supermoon of the year' spotted in night sky above Indonesia

'Largest supermoon of the year' spotted in night sky above Indonesia 09:01

 The largest supermoon of the year was spotted above Padang, Indonesia, on April 7. Supermoons occur when the moon is on its closest approach to earth, therefore, appearing bigger and brighter.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fukuchanmanpuku

ぽんっ！ RT @Reuters: The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown… 2 seconds ago

RohanBeg

Rohan Javet Beg RT @ReutersChina: Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19 https://t.co/KWwlv5J2Py 1 minute ago

nan_vigars

Nan Vigars RT @BostonGlobe: Photos: Largest supermoon of the year rises around the world https://t.co/ytu6aTkMJJ 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.