Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide. 👓 View full article



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published 1 day ago 'Largest supermoon of the year' spotted in night sky above Indonesia 09:01 The largest supermoon of the year was spotted above Padang, Indonesia, on April 7. Supermoons occur when the moon is on its closest approach to earth, therefore, appearing bigger and brighter.