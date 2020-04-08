Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tom Brady tells Howard Stern wife Gisele Bündchen 'wasn't satisfied with our marriage'

Tom Brady tells Howard Stern wife Gisele Bündchen 'wasn't satisfied with our marriage'

Independent Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The NFL star broached the topic during on The Howard Stern Show
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jeremy193News

Jeremy Johnson RT @RyanHannable: Tom Brady tells Howard Stern he drinks “a couple hundred ounces” of water a day. 2 minutes ago

OnlineLawClinic

U.S. Blues RT @JimmyTraina: Tom Brady tells Howard Stern he knew before the start of last season that it would be his last year as a Patriot. 3 minutes ago

ScottStras

Scott Strasemeier RT @TomPelissero: Tom Brady tells Howard Stern he probably knew before last season it was his last in New England. This is a fascinating in… 5 minutes ago

deafgeoff

Geoff Herbert Tom Brady tells Howard Stern: I ‘probably knew’ I’d leave New England Patriots before 2019 season started https://t.co/btzDyEQe0B 12 minutes ago

thisridesucks

JennyWantsARealPres RT @WillBrinson: Howard Stern tells Tom Brady that Donald Trump wanted Tom Brady to marry Ivanka Trump. *Brady laughs very uncomfortably*… 12 minutes ago

TomDurante

Tom Durante Tom Brady tells Howard Stern he had to adapt when Gisele Bündchen ‘wasn’t satisfied with our marriage’ --- via… https://t.co/VIvkwH7qHR 12 minutes ago

thecomeback

The Comeback RT @awfulannouncing: Tom Brady tells Howard Stern he knew before last season that he would probably leave the Patriots (via @FirstTake) htt… 13 minutes ago

Andrews2names

Andy Drew RT @dan_cancian: Tom Brady tells Howard Stern he felt his time with the Patriots was coming to an end before the beginning of last season a… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.