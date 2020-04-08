Global  

News24.com | International Covid-19 update: France, Germany 'face recession', update on Boris Johnson's condition

News24 Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Germany and France, the EU's two largest economies, are bracing for a painful recession as the coronavirus pandemic slashes output to the lowest levels in decades, and all the other top international news.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dominic Raab gives update on PM's condition

Dominic Raab gives update on PM's condition 00:58

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gives an update on the condition of Boris Johnson after he was admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms. He says that the Prime Minister was admitted “as a precaution only” and that he remains “under observation” in hospital.

