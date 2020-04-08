Trump Criticizes World Health Organization Over Coronavirus Response

Watch Video"With regard to us, they're taking a lot of heat because they didn't want the borders closed, they called it wrong. They called ... they really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong," President Trump said.



President Donald Trump continues to criticize the World Health Organization for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.



