Trump Criticizes World Health Organization Over Coronavirus Response
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Watch Video"With regard to us, they're taking a lot of heat because they didn't want the borders closed, they called it wrong. They called ... they really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong," President Trump said.
President Donald Trump continues to criticize the World Health Organization for its response to the...
President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.
