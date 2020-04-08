Global  

Trump Criticizes World Health Organization Over Coronavirus Response

Newsy Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Trump Criticizes World Health Organization Over Coronavirus ResponseWatch Video"With regard to us, they're taking a lot of heat because they didn't want the borders closed, they called it wrong. They called ... they really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong," President Trump said.

President Donald Trump continues to criticize the World Health Organization for its response to the...
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000

Trump Criticizes WHO As U.S. Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 12,000 05:06

 President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during his daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "very China-centric" and "wrong about a lot of things," even as New York City reported its deadliest day yet.

WonterghemVan

Pat van Wonterghem RT @DailyCaller: President Trump announces that he will be putting a hold on funding to the World Health Organization and criticizes them f… 2 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy "They really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong." — President Donald Trump https://t.co/tEbwufsx2q 11 minutes ago

hypergeekstwin

CJ RT @WFLA: Trump criticizes World Health Organization https://t.co/BLOxgHDR2H https://t.co/JgHTmOqcTn 20 minutes ago

alexini

Carolyn Lomax RT @ABC: President Trump criticizes the World Health Organization, saying the U.S. is putting a “very powerful hold” on money sent to the g… 32 minutes ago

