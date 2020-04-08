Northern Irish truck driver pleads guilty over Vietnamese truck deaths
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths of Vietnamese people found in a shipping container in southeast England last year, British media reported on Wednesday.
Lorry driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck. The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered by emergency services at an industrial estate in Essex, shortly after the lorry arrived on a ferry from...
