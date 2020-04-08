Global  

Northern Irish truck driver pleads guilty over Vietnamese truck deaths

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths of Vietnamese people found in a shipping container in southeast England last year, British media reported on Wednesday.
News video: Lorry driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 people found in container

Lorry driver pleads guilty to manslaughter of 39 people found in container 00:31

 Lorry driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 people who were found dead in the back of a refrigerated truck. The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered by emergency services at an industrial estate in Essex, shortly after the lorry arrived on a ferry from...

