Northern Irish truck driver pleads guilty over Vietnamese truck deaths

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths of Vietnamese people found in a shipping container in southeast England last year, British media reported on Wednesday. 👓 View full article



