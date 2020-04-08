Global  

Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination

CTV News Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination and a showdown with U.S. President Donald Trump in November.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Will Sanders Drop Out If He Loses Wisconsin?

Will Sanders Drop Out If He Loses Wisconsin? 00:38

 The Wisconsin primary was held on Tuesday. Joe Biden has a 20-point lead over Sanders. According to NPR, Sanders supporters are fervent and fed up. Sanders' path to the Democratic nomination is getting narrower every day. Biden has a 1,217-to-914 delegate lead over Sanders. To be the nominee, a...

