Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, clearing Joe Biden's path to the Democratic nomination and a showdown with U.S. President Donald Trump in November. 👓 View full article

