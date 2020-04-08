Bernie Sanders’ campaign exit was hastened by loss in Washington state; supporters praise his impact on 2020 race

The suspension of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign on Wednesday had seemed inevitable for weeks, in part due to crushing setbacks in states he’d won four years ago — including Washington. Sanders amassed an enthusiastic volunteer army here, led by far in local-small dollar donations, and packed in 17,000 supporters to a rally in […]

