Sanders suspends White House bid, making Biden presumptive Democratic nominee
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House, suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
A new Politico/Morning Consult poll is not good news for Joe Biden.
More voters believe President Trump is a better leader during the novel coronavirus outbreak than those who support Joe Biden.
According to the survey, 44% of voters believe Trump has shown better leadership, compared to just 36%...
