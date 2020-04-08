Global  

Sanders suspends White House bid, making Biden presumptive Democratic nominee

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House, suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.
